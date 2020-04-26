James Anderson Auctions Shirt, Bat and Stumps From His Last Test to Raise Funds Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

James Anderson (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the world to a standstill, many prominent personalities from different fields have come forward and made donations for the poor and needy people. England’s talismanic pacer James Anderson is the latest person from cricket fraternity to join the bandwagon. Taking to his official Twitter account, the legendary fast bowler revealed that he’ll be auctioning his T-Shirt, Stump and ‘Tailender’ bat from his last Test which was held in Cape Town. England has been one of the most affected countries from the deadly disease. Hence, Anderson showed a great sense of responsibility and his move is being appreciated by one and all. Jos Buttler to Auction His ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final Jersey to Raise Funds for COVID-19 Battle.

“We’re auctioning this lot off on eBay for @gowellfund. My shirt and stump from the last test I played in Cape Town and my Tailender bat,” wrote England’s highest wicket-taker in international cricket. Earlier, England’s wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler also auctioned his jersey which he wore in the 2019 World Cup Final in order to support the poor people. While, recently, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)-pair Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers and decided to auction their gloves, bats and shirts from 2016 IPL season for the social cause. Meanwhile, let’s look at Anderson’s post.

We’re auctioning this lot off on eBay for @gowellfund. My shirt and stump from the last test I played in Cape Town and my Tailender bat 👍👇https://t.co/DcAdsYcQmJ pic.twitter.com/U5gfHTeIjE — James Anderson (@jimmy9) April 25, 2020

Talking about Anderson’s on-field blitzes, the right-arm pacer is ageing like fine wine and just seems to get better with time. In his last Test at Cape Town, the veteran claimed a five-wicket haul against South Africa and played a crucial role in guiding his side to a 189-run triumph. His next assignment is scheduled to get underway when West Indies will tour England in June for a three-match Test series. However, dark clouds are looming over that series too amid the coronavirus crisis.