James Anderson’s Bench Press Workout With His Daughters Will Give You Major Fitness Goals (Watch Videos)

James Anderson's Workout at Home (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the coronavirus outbreak putting a pause on sporting events and tournaments all around the world, athletes all around the forced are forced to be out of action. In fact, all the citizens across the globe are advised not to step outside. Well, this may sound a big task to other people but not to England pacer James Anderson, who is happily working out at home with his two daughters, Ruby Luxe and Lola Rose. Taking to picture-sharing website Instagram, the talismanic pacer shared a video in which he can be seen doing bench press by lifting his daughters and the clip will certainly motivate you to stay at home. Chris Gayle’s Workout at Home Will Motivate You to Not Go out Yet Stay Fit Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (Watch Video).

“The girls are more than happy to help me train at home,” read the caption of the video shared by England's highest wicket-taker in international cricket. With the schedule being packed, cricketers don't get a lot of free time, hence, Anderson his enjoying his stay at the home to the fullest. His new way of workout must also be inspiring a lot of gym lovers and fitness freaks to stay at home and yet be fit. Meanwhile, let's look at the video shared by the star bowler.

View Post:

Anderson was last seen in action during England's 2020 Tour of South Africa where the visitors clinched the four-match Test series 3-1. The number eight-ranked Test bowler also claimed a five-fer in the second game and guided his side to victory. He was expected to feature in England vs Sri Lanka Test series. However, the tour was called off amid the COVID-19 scare.