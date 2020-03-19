Janata Curfew: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan & Others Laud PM Modi’s Initiative to Fight Coronavirus Fears, Urge Fans to Stay Responsible
The coronavirus has led to a lockdown for several places all across the world. Schools, colleges, malls, theatres have been shut for a couple of days now to put a brake on the further outspread of the disease. Now, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the fans to stay away from venturing out on March 22, 2020, from 7.00 am to 9.00 pm. The campaign is called as Janata Curfew and many have lauded the movement and this also included cricketers like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yaadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin and others. Virat Kohli Bats for Janata Curfew, Urges Fans to Adhere to the Norms Set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Combat Coronavirus. 

Each of these cricketers has urged the fans to stay at home and fulfil their responsibility as a citizen of India. A few of them even lauded the medical professionals who have been working day in and day out to cure the patients. A while ago, Virat Kohli asked the fans to stay at home. Now check out a few reactions below:

The PM further while addressing the people of India asked the people to not go on a buying spree and assured that there will be no shortage of any daily necessities. While addressing the nation, he further said that even the World WAr has not affected the counties so much the way coronavirus has.

 