Janata Curfew: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan & Others Laud PM Modi’s Initiative to Fight Coronavirus Fears, Urge Fans to Stay Responsible

The coronavirus has led to a lockdown for several places all across the world. Schools, colleges, malls, theatres have been shut for a couple of days now to put a brake on the further outspread of the disease. Now, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the fans to stay away from venturing out on March 22, 2020, from 7.00 am to 9.00 pm. The campaign is called as Janata Curfew and many have lauded the movement and this also included cricketers like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yaadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin and others. Virat Kohli Bats for Janata Curfew, Urges Fans to Adhere to the Norms Set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Combat Coronavirus.

Each of these cricketers has urged the fans to stay at home and fulfil their responsibility as a citizen of India. A few of them even lauded the medical professionals who have been working day in and day out to cure the patients. A while ago, Virat Kohli asked the fans to stay at home. Now check out a few reactions below:

An important message from PM @narendramodi ji to the nation to fight against #CoronaVirus. - #JantaCurfew to prepare us for upcoming challenges - Avoid panic while buying essential supplies It’s time we take responsibility for the well-being of our loved ones and fellow Indians — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 19, 2020

Irfan Pathan

Let’s help each other. Let’s help our country fight #caronavirusoutbreak by participating in #JanataCurfew — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 19, 2020

Umesh Yadav

In this difficult moment we need to stay strong in our fight against the #coronavirus. I urge you all to adhere to the preventive measures put in place by PM Modi. Let's be alert, aware and stay safe. #IndiaFightsCorona — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) March 19, 2020

KL Rahul

These are testing times for all and I salute the work being done by our doctors, nurses and medical staff across the country. I urge everyone as responsible citizens to follow the measures put in place by the government. Be safe and alert. #IndiaFightsCorona — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) March 19, 2020

Rishabh Pant

In these tough times we need to stay vigilant and follow the instructions put in place by the government for our safety. Please avoid going out if unnecessary.. Also, a huge shout out to all our health professionals working tirelessly to keep our country safe. Heroes !🙏🏻 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 19, 2020

Ajinkya Rahane

As responsible citizens of the country, we need to do our part in our fight against Covid-19. Let’s follow the norms set up by our honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to ensure our own safety. Stay safe everyone!#IndiaFightsCorona — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 19, 2020

Kuldeep Yadav

Let's not be complacent but be brave and cautious. The #JantaCurfew is a brilliant idea by PM @narendramodi ji. Let's support it, practice #SocialDistancing and avoid #PanicBuying . Stay safe and take care everyone. — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) March 19, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan

Ravichandran Ashwin

Believe it or not, a country like ours with a billion people needed to hear what our pm @narendramodi ji just said, not all of them are privileged enough to have access to information. #jantacurfew #CoronavirusOutbreakindia — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 19, 2020

Harbhajan Singh

One hundred percent in agreement with our prime minister @narendramodi ji’s suggestions 👍👍and I pledge to act as suggested and will spread the message of our Modi ji.. Hoping every indian to do so #letskillthisvirus together INDIA 🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 19, 2020

The PM further while addressing the people of India asked the people to not go on a buying spree and assured that there will be no shortage of any daily necessities. While addressing the nation, he further said that even the World WAr has not affected the counties so much the way coronavirus has.