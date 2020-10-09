Jasprit Bumrah has been breathing fire with the ball in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, playing a crucial role in guiding Mumbai Indians to four victories. With 11 wickets from six games, the right-arm speedster is currently the second-leading wicket-taker of the season and will like to enhance his tally even further against Delhi Capitals on October 11 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the crucial encounter, the speedster took to Instagram and posted a mirror selfie, flaunting his rock-hard abs. From the looks of it, Bumrah posted the candid picture from his workout session as the comment section got flooded with praises. Sachin Tendulkar Hails Jasprit Bumrah's 'Exceptional' Bowling Against Rajasthan Royals.

Bumrah is known to be one of the fittest Indian cricketers who work out regularly. However, many speculated that the talismanic fast bowler might have lost shape during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. However, that’s really not the case, and one can visit the MI pacer’s Instagram page to verify the fact. Fans were indeed enthralled seeing Bumrah’s chiselled body as they showered appreciation in the comment section. Some asked the secret behind the well-shaped physique while others backed him to do well in the upcoming matches. Kartik Tyagi Catches up with Jasprit Bumrah.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram 🏋🏽‍♂️💪🏻 A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1) on Oct 9, 2020 at 4:05am PDT

Meanwhile, fans are expecting to witness a great contest from the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians game. With four triumphs, both sides are in staggering form and will leave no stones unturned to win the battle. Also, Bumrah will again be the player to watch out for DC’s batting line-up has set the tournament on fire. The likes of Prithvi Shaw and skipper Shreyas Iyer have done well in the top order while Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis have tormented bowlers in the death overs.

