Kartik Tyagi has been one of the most prolific bowlers for the Rajasthan Royals and played against the Mumbai Indians in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The match was played at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Now after the game, Kartik Tyagi caught up with Jasprit Bumrah and the two were seen having a conversation with each other. The Indian Premier League gives an opportunity to all the youngsters and upcoming cricketers to rub shoulders with the biggest of cricketing stalwarts of the world. Very often have we seen cricketers like MS Dhoni guiding the youngsters like Yashavi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan and others. IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Captain Steve Smith Fined Rs 12 Lakh for Slow Over-Rate Against Mumbai Indians.

This too was no different. Bumrah is touted to be one of the best bowlers in the world. Who better than the Mumbai Indians pacer could have guided the youngster. The official account of the Rajasthan Royals shared the picture of the two on social media. The snap was shared with the caption, "Taking notes." The Rajasthan Royals lost against Rohit Sharma's men by a thumping 57 runs. Jasprit Bumrah scalped four wickets and bowled at an economy of five runs per over. Now let's have a look at the snap below:

Talking about the match, Mumbai Indians posted a total of 193 runs with Surya Kumar Yadav scoring 79 runs from 47 balls. The team lost four wickets during the course of their winnings. In reply, Steve Smith's men fell short by 57 runs and lost the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2020 09:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).