West Indies legend and one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, Curtly Ambrose has revealed he is a big fan of Jasprit Bumrah and believes the team India and Mumbai Indians pacer has it in him to take more than 400 Test wickets if he can maintain his fitness. Ambrose is one of only 10 pacers to pick 400 or more wickets in Test cricket and is hopeful Bumrah joins the elite fast bowling list at some point in his career. But to achieve that feat, the 27-year-old will have to remain healthy and maintain his fitness. Bumrah has so far 83 wickets in 19 Test matches and is the only Indian pacer to take a Test five-wicket haul in South Africa, England and Australia. India’s Predicted Playing XI for ICC World Test Championship Final: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-Up for Summit Clash Against New Zealand.

"India's got a few good fast bowlers. I'm a big fan of Jasprit Bumrah. He's so different than any bowler I have seen. He's so effective and I'm looking forward to him doing really well," Ambrose was quoted as saying by NDTV in his YouTube show 'The Curtly and Karishma Show’. Jaydev Unadkat Charged Up Despite ICC World Test Championship Final Snub, Says ‘Bring On the Next Season’ (View Post).

Ambrose, who finished his career with 405 wickets in 98 Tests, feels Bumrah can also join him in achieving the milestone. Asked if Bumrah is a 400 Test wickets bowler, Ambrose replied: "He is as long as he can remain healthy, fit and play long enough. He can seam the ball, swing it and he has got great yorkers. He's got a lot in his arsenal,” he added. “So as long as he can remain in the park for a long period of time, I'm sure he can get up there.”

There remains no doubt about Bumrah’s quality as a bowler. But his short run-up and an unconventional bowling style have often raised questions about his longevity at the first-class level. "You know in terms of fast bowling, generally it's about rhythm. So, you need to build up a good rhythm before you can deliver," Ambrose explained.

"Bumrah has got a very short run-up. He walks most of the way and maybe one or two or three little jogs before delivery. So, it simply means he may be putting a little more strain on his body but if he can remain strong enough, believe he can go the distance,” said Ambrose. “It's just about him staying strong to accompany that short run-up. If he can do that, I think he'll be okay.”

