Jasprit Bumrah Misses ‘Early Morning Training Sessions’ Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Shares Throwback Video on Instagram

With many major cricket series being cancelled or postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several prominent players are not able to showcase their on-field blitzes. In the meantime, nevertheless, they can relish their old memories. Recently, India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah went down memory lane and shared a throwback video from his training session in which he can be seen sprinting from one end to another. Well, the speedster is certainly raring to resume his normal life as he also mentioned that he badly misses his presence on the field. “Missing early morning training sessions. #Throwback,“ wrote Bumrah while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website. Pakistan Batsman Shan Masood Wants to Take On Jasprit Bumrah Challenge.

Many sports complexes have been opened in various parts of the countries following the ease in lockdown restrictions. Despite that, however, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not allowed the contracted players to resume training outdoors. In fact, the Indian Cricket Board was also miffed when they came across that pacer Shardul Thakur has started outdoor training without seeking permission. So, it seems like that the second-ranked ODI bowler will have to wait quite a while to go back to his regular routine. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at Bumrah’s latest Instagram post. KL Rahul Picks Jasprit Bumrah As the Toughest Bowler to Keep To.

Missing early morning training sessions. ⚡️💪🏼 #Throwback A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1) on May 27, 2020 at 8:58pm PDT

Meanwhile, BCCI is planning to resume the training session of Indian Cricket Team at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. However, the likes of skipper Virat Kohli and his deputies Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are like to remain stranded in Mumbai as their city comes under the most affected region in India.