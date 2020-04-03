Jasprit Bumrah’s Response on Rohit Sharma’s Daughter Samaira Imitating His ‘Boom Boom’ Action Will Win Your Heart (Watch Video)

Samaira Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah (Photo Credits: Twitter/@JaspritBumrah/Getty Images)

Jasprit Bumrah’s rise in international cricket has been meteoric. Since making his India debut four years ago in Australia, the pacer has journeyed his way to the top of bowling ranks and is already India’s indisputable bowling captain. Such has been his rise that in just four year’s has won over the cricketing universe with young and budding cricketers now imitating Bumrah’s unconventional bowling action and dreaming to bowl like him. Among those many fans in one-year-old Samaira Sharman - daughter of Bumrah’s India and Mumbai Indians teammate Rohit Sharma. During their live interview session on Instagram, Rohit had mentioned how Bumrah is the first and only bowler Samaira has imitated and now the 26-year-old has responded. Rohit Sharma’s Darling Daughter Samaira Imitates Jasprit Bumrah’s Bowling Action, Mumbai Indians Shares the Adorable Video.

During the interview session on Instagram between Rohit and Bumrah, Samaira appeared and mimicked Bumrah’s bowling action with Rohit also informing his Mumbai Indians and national teammate that he is the only bowler, Samaira has imitated so far. Now in his reply, Bunrah uploaded a video of Samaira doing just that – copying Bumrah’s bowling action – and wrote maybe she pulls through the bowling action much better than he does. “I think she does it better than me,” Bumrah captioned the post.

Samaira Sharma Imitating the Boom Boom Action

I think she does it better than me @ImRo45 @ritssajdeh!I can safely say I am a bigger fan of hers than she is of me. 😇 pic.twitter.com/rHP5g52e20 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 3, 2020

In the video, Samaira’s mother Ritika Sajdeh can be heard telling her daughter “Sammy show me what Boom Boom does?” to which the little girl copies Bumrah’s action and shows it. Rohit had also mentioned during the live session that Samaira is his (Bumrah) fan. But Bumrah replied in the video I “can safely say I am a bigger fan of hers than she is of me.”

Meanwhile, both Bumrah and Rohit spoke on various matters during the live session. From the lockdown and situation in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic to their cricketing careers, both the Indian stars revealed a lot of things. Bumrah revealed that he liked Zlatan Ibrahimovic not only because of his achievements but also because he has proven his critics wrong at every juncture.