Rohit Sharma’s Darling Daughter Samaira Imitates Jasprit Bumrah’s Bowling Action, Mumbai Indians Shares the Adorable Video

Samaira Imitates Jasprit Bumrah's action (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As the entire country is suffering from a lockdown due to the menace of coronavirus. The cricketers are also home and are making extensive use of this time by spending blissful moments with their families. However, once in a while they keep on conducting live chats for their fans. Recently Rohit Sharma went live with Jasprit Bumrah and the adorable Samaira was in the news again. Rohit Sharma’s darling daughter was seen imitating Bumrah’s bowling actions during the chat and once again her cute antics win the day. Rohit Sharma Brutally Trolls Rishabh Pant for Challenging Him in Longest-Six Hitting Competition (Watch Video).

Baby Samaira has always won the internet with her cute antics. Talking about the chat, Rohit Sharma told Bumrah about how his daughter imitated his bowling action and put her on camera. Samaira imitated his action and the adorable video was posted on the social media accounts of the Mumbai Indians. You can check out the video below:

During the same chat, Rohit Sharma had blasted at a netizen for urging him to speak in English but the Mumbai Indians’ skipper said he will only speak in Hindi as he is an Indian. The statement was supported by Bumrah. During the course of their conversation, Rohit also asked Bumrah about his love for AC Milan stalwart Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Bumrah said that no one would take him seriously but he proved everyone wrong with his performance and this is one thing that impresses him the most. As of now, the duo is waiting for the IPL 2020 to begin soon.