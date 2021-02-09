England outplayed India in all three departments and registered a memorable 227-run triumph in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. All the odds were against the Three Lions ahead of the game as India were coming off a historic 2-1 Test series triumph over Australia. Moreover, big names like regular skipper Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma were back in the team. However, Joe Root marshalled his troop with precision and humiliated the second-ranked Test team at their fortress. Notably, this was Team India’s first Test match defeat at home since their humiliating 333-run loss to Australia in Pune in February 2017. Team India Suffers First Test Defeat at Home After Four Years as England Win by 227 Runs.

However, Australia couldn’t win that series as India bounced back in the next three games and sealed the deal 2-1. Hence, Joe Root’s men can’t afford to be complacent with this win as three games are yet to be played. As mentioned above, India lost a home Test match after four long years. However, do you know which away team was the last to win a Test series on Indian soil? For the unversed, they were none other than England. ICC Sheds Light on How England, India & Australia Can Qualify for Finals of World Test Championship 2021!

It was England’s 2012 tour to India, and the home team started the series on a winning note. Cheteshwar Pujara’s double-century and Pragyan Ojha’s nine-wicket haul guided the hosts to a nine-wicket triumph in the first of the four Test matches. However, England bounced back brilliantly and won the next two games. The last game ended in a draw, and hence, the visitors won the series 2-1. Skipper Alastair Cook led his team from the front and scored three brilliant hundreds. Kevin Pietersen and Jonathan Trott also had a memorable tour with the bat. In the bowling department, spin twins Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar tormented Indian batsmen.

The Chennai loss would have reminded Team India about their 2012 debacle, and Virat Kohli and Co wouldn’t want to have that experience again. The second will take place at the same venue and will get underway on February 13. The visitors would aim for an inevitable 2-0 lead whereas India will fight for redemption.

