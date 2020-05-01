Jofra Archer Prophecy: Another Old Tweet by England Cricketer Goes Viral After Lockdown in India Extended for Two Weeks!

Jofra Archer (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The prophet did it again. Jofra Archer hits the bullseye again. Minutes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that lockdown in India will be extended for further two weeks, another old tweet by the England pacer got viral and left the netizens in shock. Archer posted this tweet on September 13, 2013, which says: “These two weeks gonne take forever to go by.” Well, this is the third time when the lockdown in India has been extended. Thus, Archer’s tweet is nothing but apt. Many users of the social were shell-shocked seeing Archer’s accurate prophecy. Below, we’ll look at how they reacted. Jofra Archer’s Old Tweet Finds Resemblance in PM Narendra Modi’s Urge to Light Lamps and Candles on 5th April at 9pm.

Well, this is not the first time when Archer’s old tweet went viral after a happening of an event. Earlier, one of Archer’s tweets also went viral after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi further extended the nationwide lockdown for three weeks on April 15. In fact, he even had a tweet for PM Modi’s plan of lighting lamps and candles at 9 PM on April 5. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Twitter went berserk after Archer’s latest prophecy came out in public.

View Tweet:

These two weeks gonne take forever to go by — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) September 13, 2013

Archer hits the bullseye again — amit pandey (@amitpan62680204) May 1, 2020

Can you tell me when will this end finally? Already frustrated with life. — Deval Shah (@DevalShah555) May 1, 2020

The tale of Archer’s prophecy went underway when some of his old tweets had perfect resemblances with the events of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 finals between England and New Zealand. Many considered those tweets a mere fluke at that time. However, the pacer’s many other tweets went viral after the happening of many new events. Well, it will be interesting to see what more the pacer has in his cabinet.