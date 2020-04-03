Jofra Archer’s Prophecy: England Bowler’s Old Tweet Finds Resemblance in PM Narendra Modi’s Urge to Light Lamps and Candles on 5th April at 9pm, Goes Viral on Internet

Jofra Archer (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Jofra Archer and his uncanny tweets once again hit the headlines as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, asked the nation to light candles, lamps or hold mobile torches for nine minutes from 9 pm on April 5, 2020 (Sunday). This act, said Modi, will demonstrate the country’s willingness to fight coronavirus collectively. And you wouldn’t be a genius to guess that long before Mr Modi had even become the Prime Minister, Archer knew this day will come. Like on most occasions, one of Archer’s tweets from seven years ago is going viral on the internet. The tweet surprisingly resembles exactly what Modi requested the nation to observe this coming Sunday – ‘Lights out’. Jofra Archer Spreads Awareness About Staying Indoors Amid Coronavirus Crisis Through This Hilarious TikTok Video.

Minutes after PM Modi’s address to the nation, netizens hit on a journey into Archer’s account and dig out a tweet from March 22, 2013, where he had written ‘Lights Out.’ Interestingly, this was the exact thing Modi had demanded of his citizens when he said that “There is no bigger force than our conviction and resolve. There is nothing we cannot achieve with these forces.”

Jofra Archer's Prophecy Lives On

Lights out — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) March 22, 2013

This, however, isn’t the first time Archer’s tweet from the past has found an uncanny resemblance in the present situation. Starting out from the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, When Archer’s tweet on Ben Stokes’ all-round performance in the opening day of the tournament had gone viral, the England speedster has already made a niche for himself among all major events across the globe.

When the Prime Minister announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown starting from March 24, 2020, to April 14, Archer’s tweet was just what the doctors ordered. "3 weeks at home isn't enough," a tweet by the 25-year-old, made in 2017, sprang up on social media. Jofra Archer's Soothsaying Tweets Resurface Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

Anyone Said '21 Days Nationwide Lockdown'

3 weeks at home isn’t enough 🙄 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 23, 2017

As the world was forced to lock themselves inside their homes and step out, Archer’s tweet found a resemblance. “There will be, no place to run, that day will come,” a tweet of his, from 2014, read. Archer, at least unintentionally, finds himself in the centre of everything that happens or may happen, courtesy his prophetic tweets. Did Jofra Archer Know About Coronavirus in 2014?.

THERE WILL BE NO PLACE TO RUN!!

There will be, no place to run, that day will come — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) August 20, 2014

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister thanked the nation for their co-operation in maintaining the lockdown and also warned that this – fight against COVID-19 pandemic might just be the start. “we, none of us, are alone” the “collective will of 1.3 billion people of India was with us in this time of crisis,” said the PM in his address. He also warned all citizens to not cross the “Laxman Rekha" (boundary-line) but “stay at your doors, on your balcony.” “Social distancing is the only Ram Baan [weapon] we have to combat coronavirus,” he concluded.