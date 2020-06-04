Jofra Archer Prophecy: England Cricketer's Old Tweet Goes Viral As Mumbai Experiences Its Worst Cyclone in Decades

Jofra Archer (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Jofra Archer has been hailed as a prophet on social media as his old tweets are resembling the current situation in the world. Now yet another one of the cricketer’s tweet has gone viral as the city of Mumbai braced for its worst cyclone in decades with Cyclone Nisarga making landfall. However, India’s most populated city was spared from any major damages as the eye of the storm narrowly missed the town. Jofra Archer Prophecy: England Cricketer's Old Tweet Goes Viral As Oil Prices in US Turn Negative.

Back in 2014, Jofra Archer tweeted ‘Mumbai Gone’ which many users on social media have related to the current cyclone which the city experienced on June 3, 2020 (Wednesday). Cyclone Nisarga slammed the Maharashtra coast with wind speeds up to 120 kmph and Mumbaikars braced for the worst. But heaved a sigh of relief as the damage due to the storm in the city appeared to be limited. Another Old Tweet by Jofra Archer Goes Viral After Lockdown in India Extended for Two Weeks!

Mumbai gone — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) September 16, 2014

As the news of the cyclone reaching Mumbai was announced, people started digging through Jofra Archer’s profile to see if they can find something relatable. Netizens once again, bombarded the tweet with comments, hailing the cricketers prophecy.

The world cup winner’s post related to Mumbai appears to be about its cricketing team ‘Mumbai Indian’s’ who were playing in the Champions League against Northern Districts on the day of Archer’s tweet.

In the clash, which stared at 08:00 pm IST, the IPL franchise lost the game by six wickets and the Englishman’s tweet was around 10:20, which is probably around the final moments of the game.