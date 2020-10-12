Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer is well-known for his prophecy tweet which goes viral after that incident occurs. Recently, Archer's seven years old tweet for Mumbai's power cut is going viral on Twitter. England's fast bowler tweeted 'Light Out' seven years back in the year 2013 which has caught the attention of Twitterati as Mumbai is facing power outage since morning which has bought the city on halt. In this article, we will share with you funny reactions of netizens for Jofra Archer's prophecy. Jofra Archer Prophecy: Another Old Tweet of Rajasthan Royals Pacer Goes Viral After Nicholas Pooran’s Gravity-Defying Save in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Jofra Archer is doing perfectly well for Rajasthan Royals as he is the frontline pacer and also, in the end, help his team by striking big hits. Archer has picked up 9 wickets so far from 7 games in IPL 2020. Speaking about Archer's prophecy, his old tweets of India's first coronavirus lockdown or his "prediction" of the Super Over during the eve of World Cup Finals against New Zealanders created a storm on the net. Jofra Archer's 'light out' tweet has indeed created a buzz on social media, check out some funny tweets below.

Jofra Archer's Prophecy Tweet For Mumbai's Power Cut

Lights out — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) March 22, 2013

Jofra Archer is an Astrologer!

Prabhu ho aap . Apko Sab pata rhta hai — Shobit (@Sk_02_26) October 12, 2020

Jofra Archer to Mumbaikars

Jofra to Mumbaikars rn: pic.twitter.com/WYkcCKW6lE — Pandit Jofra Archer (@Punn_dit) October 12, 2020

Mumbaikars to Jofra Archer

Reaction After Light Resume in Some Parts

Aagayi bc pic.twitter.com/rHi9lHyHZ2 — Shivii // Jassu and Ayeshi Meri Ranis❤🤲 (@chaljhuttii) October 12, 2020

Jofra Archer's tweet is indeed not taken lightly as his prophecies turned out to be true after certain years. Meanwhile, Archer and his mates will hope Rajasthan Royals to do well now in IPL 2020 and make it to the playoffs after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in their previous game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2020 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).