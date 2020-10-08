After a couple of dismal outings, Jonny Bairstow went back to his prime against Kings XI Punjab and scored 97 runs off mere 55 deliveries. Unfortunately, the dasher missed his second Indian Premier League (IPL) century, but his efforts bagged praises from the fans. Batting first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the England star attacked Punjab bowlers from the outset and made his intent very clear. He scored runs all over the park as the likes of Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell looked utterly clueless. Be it spin or pace, Bairstow treated everyone ruthlessly and almost became the first non-Indian to score a century in IPL 2020. Nevertheless, Netizens were enthralled seeing Bairstow’s blitzes. Though, several were dejected as he couldn't reach the milestone but they also heaped praises on the swashbuckling batsman. SRH vs KXIP Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Earlier in the game, SRH captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first in Dubai. The decision proved to be spot on as Hyderabad got off to a flying start. While Warner took the backseat, Bairstow made a mockery of the Punjab bowlers. With four overs left and Bairstow needing just three runs to reach the three-figure mark, his milestone looked inevitable, but the young Ravi Bishnoi had other ideas. The 20-year-old leg-spinner caught Bairstow off-guard with a slider which smashed Bairstow’s pad. Though the umpire initially declined the LBW appeal, a review showed that the ball is hitting the leg-stump and Bairstow’s blitzes came to an end. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Twitterati reacted to the opener’s mayhem.

Well Played!!

Jonny bairstow Well played bairstow Just miss it Keep smile pic.twitter.com/ugXlfoagVr — prasanth (@Prasant57404081) October 8, 2020

Memes In Action!!

Jonny Bairstow 97 pe Out Sachin tendulkar to Bairstow rn pic.twitter.com/6AwFML5FVI — S Ravind King (@sravindking) October 8, 2020

Amazing Partnership!!

1️⃣6️⃣0️⃣ runs in 1️⃣5️⃣.1️⃣ overs 🔥 7️⃣ sixes 💥 An amazing partnership between England's Jonny Bairstow and Australia's David Warner at #IPL2020 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/e1Y1ILx6T3 — ICC (@ICC) October 8, 2020

Hilarious!!

#SRHvsKXIP Glenn Maxwell comes to ball Le Johnny Bairstow - pic.twitter.com/68SgKa1LqS — Subham paul 🇮🇳 (@psubham035) October 8, 2020

Some More!!

Great Form After Long!!

Watching jonny Bairstow in a good form🔥🔥 after a long time be like -#SRHvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/KAjBspjTqI — ajay (@AjayPanwar3242) October 8, 2020

SRH should post a mammoth total after Bairstow’s blitzes, but the Dubai deck is looking batting friendly, and Hyderabad bowlers have a job in hand. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out of the competition, Khaleel Ahmed and T Natarajan have to handle the mantle in the bowling department.

