SRH vs KXIP Live Score Updates: In order to get back to the winning ways, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab are locking horns in the Match 22 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The clash takes place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (October 8). Both sides haven’t made a sensational start to their respective campaigns and will be raring to get a win under their belt. With two wins from five games, SRH are placed at sixth position in the team standings while the situation is even worse for KXIP who have won just one of their five games, occupying the last place in the team standings. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned to get the live score updates and commentary of SRH vs KXIP match. SRH vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match 22 Preview.

After losing their first two games, SRH made a brilliant comeback against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, winning two games on the trot. However, they again lost the plot against Mumbai Indians and faced and faced a 34-run defeat. Also, the ruling out of pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar has indeed weakened the bowling attack and the likes of Rashid Khan and T Natarajan have to take even more responsibility. Skipper David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey will handle the mantle in the batting department. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

On the other hand, KXIP is sitting last in the team standings despite playing a decent quality of cricket. Keeping their 10-wicket defeat against CSK aside, they have possessed great challenged but couldn’t capitalize in the crunch situations. Skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have piled up a mountain of runs while Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell have impressed with the ball.

With both teams not in excellent form, predicting favourites will not be an easy job. However, one can place their bet on KXIP as their batsmen are in sensational touch and SRH will take the field without services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Basil Thampi, Virat Singh, Fabian Allen, Billy Stanlake, Bavanaka Sandeep, Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha