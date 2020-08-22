PAK vs ENG Live Score Updates, Day 2: England will hope to pile on the runs while Pakistan look for wickets when play resumes on Day 2 of Pakistan vs England 3rd Test in Southampton. Zak Crawley was the star on Day 1 with the 22-year-old scoring his maiden international hundred and taking England to safety. Crawley ended the opening day of the PAK vs ENG Test on 171 runs and an unbeaten 205-run partnership with Jos Buttler, who is staring at his individual record. The wicket-keeper batsman last scored a Test century in 2018 and will be eager to register a three-figure score. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live-action of day 2 of the PAK vs ENG third Test. Pakistan vs England 3rd Test 2020 Day 1 Highlights.

Crawley, who became the third-youngest to score a Test century for England after Alastair Cook and Ian Botham, will hope for a maiden Test double hundred and help take Pakistan beyond 500 runs which could help avoid a defeat in this game and therefore clinch the series. The Visitors, on the other, will be out in search for a couple of quick wickets. They began the match in an excellent manner with Shaheen Afridi removing Rory Burns within the opening five overs. Burns was out for the third time in this series to Afridi. On this occasion, he departed after edging to third slip. Pakistan vs England Stat Highlights 3rd Test Day 1: Zak Crawley's Maiden Test Century Puts Hosts in Commanding Position.

Dominic Sibley and Crawley then steadied the ship with some counter-punching strokes. The pair added 61 for the second wicket before Yasir Shah trapped Sibley outside the crease. Captain Joe Root was then dismissed by Naseem Shah with the ball of the day. The delivery was a length ball on the off-stump forcing Root to play. The England captain did and edged to first slip with wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan taking a sharp catch. Shah then returned and ran through Olli Pope before Buttler and Crawley held fort with an unbeaten 200-plus runs stand. England ended Day 1 on 332/4.

Squads

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Zak Crawley.

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali(c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan.