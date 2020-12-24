Australian head coach Justin Langer addressed media on the eve of the India vs Australia Boxing-Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Aussies won the opening Test by eight wickets and are 1-0 up in the four-match series. On the other hand, India are under the pump as they were restricted for 36 runs – their lowest Test total – in the Day-Night Test match. Moreover, regular skipper Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami will miss the remaining fixtures. Hence, the Indian head coach Ravi Shastri faces an uphill task ahead of the second Test. During the press conference, Langer was asked what he would have done if he had been in Ravi Shastri’s shoes. David Warner's Injury is Opportunity for Others to Claim Opening Slot in Tests, Says Justin Langer.

The Aussie head coach came up with a stumping reply as he said India’s problems are none of his concern. “None of my business. I have had enough with stresses. I empathise with the opposition and I know what it feels like. If India are feeling any stress, I am glad they are and not us over the Christmas weekend,” Langer was quoted as saying in a virtual media press conference. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant In.

Langer also opined that Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami’s absence will indeed give advantage to the visitors. “Of course, whatever sport you play, if you take out two of your stars, Virat Kohli is an all-time great player I think and Shami is a real glue for the team because he is so miserly and skilful. It surely gives us some advantage,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Aussies also have some injury concerns ahead of the second Test with David Warner still recovering from a hamstring injury. Nevertheless, Langer said that the home team is comfortable in sticking with their winning combination.

