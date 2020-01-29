Kane Williamson Produces Batting Masterclass but Misses Maiden T20I Century During IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Match, Disheartened Netizens Feel for Captain Kane

Kane Williamson (Photo Credits: Twitter/@BlackCaps)

Kane Williamson smashed his highest individual T20I score and took New Zealand on the cusp of victory in the 3rd T20I match against India at Hamilton on January 29, 2020 (Wednesday). Williamson, who best T20I score until this mammoth innings read 73 not-out against Bangladesh in 2017, scored 95 from 48 deliveries, with the help of six sixes and eight fours, taking New Zealand steps away from the victory before Mohammad Shami’s last over heroics helped India take the game to super over. Shami needing nine runs to defend India’s target removed Williamson and Taylor to level the match and take it to super over. New Zealand Vs India, Highlights And Cricket Score 3rd T20I Match.

Williamson, who came at the crease with at the dismissal of Martin Guptill, failed five agonizing runs short of a glorious maiden T20I century which if achieved could have New Zealand’s fate and pulled them back in the five-match T20I series. Williamson could have also become the fourth New Zealand players after Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill and Colin Munro to have a smashed a T20I hundred. Munro have slammed three, while Guptill and McCullum have scored two centuries each.

Kane Williamson Couldn't Have Done More

Dayumnn !! But feeling bad for @BLACKCAPS . It has happened to them thrice in a span of 1 year. Matches they should have won easily, they have lost in the last balls. Ross Taylor must be gutted , #KaneWilliamson couldn’t have done more. #NZvIND @StarSportsIndia — Punwala (@ABkanand) January 29, 2020

Have to Feel for Kane

Kane Williamson Most Unluckiest Cricketer

Kane Williamson is the most unluckiest cricketer.. #NZvIND — Dreamer22 (@Dreamer68698214) January 29, 2020

Disheartened For Kane

Although I am an Indian I am extremely disheartened to see Kane Williamson's knock on the losing side. #NZvIND — Beyond 22 Yards (@b22yards) January 29, 2020

Amazing Kane

Indeed. Good guys finish last. One moment in the 19th over & lost the game. Scored 106 runs, didn't get an hundred. Amazing this game is. Well played #KaneWilliamson #NZvsIND — Ansuman Rath 🇮🇳 (@_AnsumanRath) January 29, 2020

Kane Williamson is Awsome!!

But Kane Williamson is awesome ❤️❤️ — Alchemist (@blazebeo) January 29, 2020

But Williamson failed five-runs short with Shami ending his – and with it New Zealand’s – hopes of a splendid victory in the third delivery of the final over. Shami did New Zealand again three deliveries later this time finding Ross Taylor’s edge and into the stumps to fly India back into the game when New Zealand needed 3 runs from 4 deliveries.