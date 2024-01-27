Pattan, Januray 27: In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old cricketer died on the field while playing cricket. The deceased has been identified as Suhaib Yaseen. He was playing a cricket match in Hanjiwera area of Pattan in Baramulla district on Friday. As per KNS, a local news gathering agency, Suhaib collapsed while in his run-up to bowl. The cricketer was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead. The preliminary report suggests he could have died due to a heart attack. Ram Mandir Inauguration: Devotee Suffers Heart Attack at Pran Pratishtha Event, IAF’s Mobile Hospital Saves Him.

Former MLA Imran Reza Ansari took to X, formerly Twitter, and offered condolences to the bereaved family. "In the wake of tragedy, Pattan grieves the loss of Suhaib Yaseen, a spirited soul who met an untimely end on the cricket field today. The pain is shared by the entire people of Pattan. My thoughts are with Suhaib's family as they navigate this profound sorrow. May we collectively find strength & support to cope with this heartbreaking loss," Ansari posted.

Rest in Peace!

For the past few years, multiple deaths have been reported across India while playing sports. The sudden deaths have been mostly caused due to heart attack.

