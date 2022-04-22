Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 35 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The KKR vs GT clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on April 23, 2022 (Saturday) at 03:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for KKR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after starting strong in their first few games, suddenly went off track in the last three matches, losing all of them. The Kolkata-based franchise is placed seventh on the points table with just three wins out of seven games. KKR were last seen playing against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-scorer clash, losing by seven runs. In contrast, Gujarat Titans (GT) have been consistent since their first match in IPL 2022 and are currently the table toppers with five wins from six matches. Gujarat Titans' previous win came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) while chasing 170 runs. The Hardik Pandya-led newcomer seems to be chasing and defending everything and anything that comes their way. GT overall is a well-balanced side and favourites for this match.

KKR vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Sheldon Jackson (KKR) could be taken as our wicket-keeper. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

KKR vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – Shubman Gill (GT), Shreyas Iyer (KKR), David Miller (GT), Aaron Finch (KKR) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

KKR vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Sunil Narine (KKR), Hardik Pandya (GT), Andre Russell (KKR) can be taken as all-rounders.

KKR vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Umesh Yadav (KKR), Rashid Khan (GT), Lockie Ferguson (GT) could be our bowlers.

KKR vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sheldon Jackson (KKR), Shubman Gill (GT), Shreyas Iyer (KKR), David Miller (GT), Aaron Finch (KKR), Sunil Narine (KKR), Hardik Pandya (GT), Andre Russell (KKR), Umesh Yadav (KKR), Rashid Khan (GT), Lockie Ferguson (GT).

Shreyas Iyer (KKR)could be named as the captain of your KKR vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Hardik Pandya (GT) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2022 11:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).