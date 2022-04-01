Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings opened their account in IPL 2O22 with a bang. But KKR lost their second game to RCB on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have played just one game so far. KKR and PBKS are all set to face each other on Friday at Wankhede stadium. As the win probability remains around 50-50 between the two teams, we pick our players who can make the difference. Here let's look at some players who could make the difference and are must picks in your Dream11 team selection. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 Dream11 Team. KKR vs PBKS Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 8.

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Andre Russell (KKR)

The top order of KKR failed to perform against RCB in their last game, leaving fans disappointed until Andre Russell arrived to light up the stadium with some enormous sixes. We expect him to give a match-winning performance in the game against PBKS on Friday.

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Umesh Yadav (KKR)

He has been consistent with his bowling so far. Umesh Yadav has bowled a total of eight overs in two games of this IPL season so far, conceding 36 runs with an economy of 4.5 and has taken four wickets overall. In KKR's last game against RCB, Umesh also scored some runs to help his side save the drowning boat. He will be once again among the main players for Kolkata Knight Riders as they take on Punjab Kings on Friday. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Odean Smith (PBKS)

Odean Smith couldn't do well with his bowling in PBKS' first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, but while chasing a mammoth total, Smith's timely 25 off just eight balls was a game-changer. The star performer is anticipated to give another match-winning performance.

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Bhanuka Rajapaksa (PBKS)

While chasing the monumental total of 206 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the openers of PBKS gave a good start and then Bhanuka Rajapaksa onslaught RCB bowers to further steady the side by adding valuable 43 runs off 22 balls. His key contribution at the middle helped the team have a safe run until the finishing line. He will also be a player to watch out for against KKR.

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Rahul Chahar (PBKS)

Though Punjab Kings were exceptional when they chased against RCB, their bowling was not convincing, and among the two wickets they were able to pick up, one was from Rahul Chahar's impressive four-over spell. He was the most economical bowler for PBKS as well. He will be our pick for KKR vs PBKS on Friday.

