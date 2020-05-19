KL Rahul Auctions Hoodie to Help Thalassemia Patients

KL Rahul (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 19: India cricketer K.L. Rahul's clothing brand Gully launched their social initiative DON'T BE MUTE on Sunday, where they auctioned a hoodie for a charity. The white hoodie which was personally autographed by Rahul was put up for auction.

Talking about the same Rahul said, "Don't be mute is a social initiative by my brand Gully. The new collection is about encouraging social activism and speaking up against injustice. If you see any injustice against any community then speak up and report it.. Dont be MUTE."

The proceeds of the same went to The Wishing Factory which works towards providing Thalassemia major patients with transfusion kits.

Earlier, Rahul, along with his brand Gully, had donated a lot of his cricket memorabilia, including his 2019 World cup bat, for auction. All the proceeds from the auction went to the ''Aware Foundation''.

Talking about the same, Rahul had said: "I have decided to donate my cricket pads, my gloves, helmets and some of my jerseys to our collaboration partner Bharat Army. They are going to auction these things out and the funds will go towards the Aware Foundation. It's a foundation that look towards helping children. It is very special and I couldn't pick a better day to do this."

Rahul, like other cricketers and sportspersons, has been at home as the coronavirus pandemic brought a halt to most major sports around the world. He was to captain Kings XI Punjab in the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League which has now been postponed.