For a couple of days now, Yuzvendra Chahal hilarious jibe at KL Rahul and Chris Gayle is doing round on social media. Yuzi had trolled the PBKS players over their jersey colour which resembles the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both the franchises have the same colour uniforms -red. Like many netizens, even Yuzi posted a short video on social media featuring PBKS captain and Chris Gayle and said, "Welcome to@RCBTweets boys." Now KL Rahul has responded to the tweet and wrote, "Wear your away jersey on the 30th." Yuzvendra Chahal Hilariously Trolls Chris Gayle and KL Rahul Over PBKS Jersey Colours, Says ‘Welcome to RCB’.

As we all know that RCB and PBKS will lock horns against each other on April 30, 2021. KL also used an emoji in the tweet. The PBKS captain did take a while to notice the tweet from Yuzi. Talking about the PBKS and RCB both the teams have played their first game in the IPL 2021 and have ended up winning their respective games. SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 6.

Now, let's have a look at the response by KL Rahul:

Wear your away jersey on the 30th 😂 @yuzi_chahal — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) April 13, 2021

PBKS had a stunning win over the Rajasthan Royals by four runs whereas, the Royal Challengers Bangalore had secured a win over the Mumbai Indians in their first game. Virat Kohli and company will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad later today in the IPL 2021 game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

