David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad is all set to pit their wits against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number six of the IPL 2021. The stage is all set at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 team for the match. But before that, let's have a look at how the two teams have fared so far in the IPL 2021. The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore have had quite a contrasting fortune in the IPL 2021 so far. Both teams have only played one game. Harshal Patel Becomes First Bowler To Take a Five-Wicket Haul Against Mumbai Indians in IPL.

The RCB had won their first match against the Mumbai Indians, which was the opening game of the IPL 2021. It was comparatively a low-scoring game where MI only made 159 runs and RCB achieved the target quite easily. Talking about the SRH, they lost against the Kolkata Knight Riders as they could not reach the target of 188 runs. So on one hand where RCB would look to keep up with their winning streak, SRH would want to win their first game. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team below:

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – AB de Villiers (RCB), Jonny Bairstow (SRH) must be your keepers.

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Virat Kohli (RCB)), Manish Pandey (SRH), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) must be the batsmen in your team.

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mohammad Nabi (SRH), Glenn Maxwell (RCB) must be your all-rounders.

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers –

Harshal Patel (RCB), Kyle Jamieson (RCB), Rashid Khan (SRH), Mohammad Siraj (RCB) must be your bowlers.

Virat Kohli (RCB), must be your captain for this clash while AB de Villiers (RCB) can be named as the vice-captain.

