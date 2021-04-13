Punjab Kings before the IPL 2021 had launched their new jersey which looked quite similar to the Royal Challengers Bangalore's shirt. Now as they took on the Rajasthan Royals last night at the Wankhede Stadium last night, Yuzvendra Chahal who was watching the match proceedings hilariously trolled KL Rahul and Chris Gayle on social media. He tagged KL Rahul and Chris Gayle on social media and wrote, "Welcome to @RCBTweets boys." This was obviously because PBKS's jersey looked similar to that of RCB's. Punjab Kings Mock Rajasthan Royals On Social Media After KL Rahul & Co Register A Win, Says ‘We're Pretty Sure Jofra Didn't Predict This’.

Talking about Yuzi, he is known for his sense of humour and very often posts hilarious comments on the profiles of his teammates. This time too things were no different for him. His team Royal Challengers Bangalore, won their first match against the Mumbai Indians and will be taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad. So far all the team in the IPL 2021 have played their first game. Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their first match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Punjab Kings registered a win by 4 runs against the Rajasthan Royals.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Yuzi below:

As of now, Delhi Capitals leads the points table with two points owing to their run rate. They won against the Chennai Super Kings comprehensively as they chased a total of over 180 runs. KKR, PBKS and RCB are on two, three and four respectively.

