KL Rahul Speaks up About Racism After George Floyd’s Death, Says ‘Sports Are Not Governed by Colour’

KL Rahul (Photo Credits: IANS)

The tragic death of George Floyd has led to a lot of outrage all across the globe. Many sporting personalities all across the world have raised their voices against racism all across the world. Chris Gayle was the first one to speak up against racism in sports. The Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul posted a picture on a long note on social media where he said that sports are not governed by colour but skills and that’s how it should be in life. He also emphasised that sports bring out the opportunity to unite different cultures, races and religions. Marcus Rashford, Kylian Mbappe, Virgil van Dijk, David Beckham & Others Mourn Death of George Floyd, Liverpool; Barcelona, Man United Post Tweets With Hashtag Black Lives Matter.

He also said that when you represent the game you represent humanity. Humanity can pick one or two lessons from sports and they see unity, and love when they step on to the pitch. The oneness prevails regardless of the colour or the kind of a bowler. "When you play the game, you represent humanity. Sports are not governed by colour. They are governed by skill. And life, life should be no different. Humanity can learn a thing or two from sport. On behalf of cricket community, we want to make it clear when we rock up to a pitch, we don't see 22 yards. We see unity, we see love, we see one. Whether you are black, white, brown or blue, we see one. Whether you bowl fast, slow or spin, we see one," he added.

A while ago we told you that Lewis Hamilton had slammed the racing fraternity for staying quiet about the killing of George Floyd and many of his fellow drivers Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, George Russell have responded.