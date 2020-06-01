Marcus Rashford, Kylian Mbappe, Virgil van Dijk, David Beckham & Others Mourn Death of George Floyd, Liverpool; Barcelona, Man United Post Tweets With Hashtag Black Lives Matter

Team Liverpool (Photo Credits: Twitter)

For a couple of days now, massive protests have broken out in the US due to the death of George Floyd, an American African man who died in Powderhorn, a neighbourhood south of downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd died last Monday after a white police officer held his knee on the handcuffed black man's neck for a few minutes and the shocking incident sparked protests all around the USA and now even footballers expressed their solidarity towards the incident. Now Marcus Rashford, Kylian Mbappe, Virgil van Dijk, David Beckham have expressed their solidarity via social media. Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund Pays Tribute to George Floyd, Says ‘We Are Stronger Together’.

Liverpool, Barcelona, Manchester United have also joined the bandwagon and have posted tweets against racism. While Marcus Rashford penned a small note, the players Liverpool stood in a circle to express their solidarity towards the death of George Floyd. Virgil van Dijk posted the same picture on social media. Whereas Romelu Lukaku liked the video which had protests with slogans Black Lives Matter. Now let’s have a look at the tweets below:

Marcus Rashford

David Beckham

Kylian Mbappe

Virgil van Dijk

Manchester United

Liverpool

Barcelona

Even Micheal Jordan expressed his grief due to the death of George Floyd. Talking about the incident, despite repeated requests to the police by George Floyd, the cops did not leave him. He was constantly heard saying, "Please leave me, I can't breathe."