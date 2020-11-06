Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain KL Rahul wished his rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty on her birthday with an adorable post on social media. Athiya, who turned 28 on Wednesday (November 5), received greetings from many of her fans and close ones but the star cricketer's post was indeed a special one. "Happy birthday mad child," wrote Rahul on Instagram while sharing a super cute picture in which Athiya can be seen leaning on Rahul as he clicks a sun-kissed selfie. Alongside the post, Rahul also shared a couple of photos on his Instagram story. "Where's the cake?" he asked while sharing the Bollywood actress' childhood picture. In another story, Athiya is posing with the cake as Rahul writes: "I think She's Happy." KL Rahul Trolls His Rumoured Girlfriend Athiya Shetty for Burning Banana Bread.

It's been a while since dating rumours of Athiya and Rahul are doing rounds on social media. Although none of the two has made their relationship official, they often share a glimpse of their cordial relationship with fans. Just like many of their previous pictures, Rahul's happy birthday post also garnered many likes and comments wherein fans showered love on them. KL Rahul Comes Up With Heart-Winning Remark on MS Dhoni After Fan Calls KXIP Skipper ‘My Thala.’

View Post:

Happy birthday mad child 🖤

Earlier, Athiya also took to Instagram and expressed gratitude towards all her well-wisher. "Counting all my blessings and so grateful for the love, thank you so much, my hearts full!" she wrote while sharing some pics with her birthday cake.

View Post:

Meanwhile, KL Rahul's campaign in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 ended with Kings XI Punjab failing to qualify for the playoffs. However, the dashing batsman will be back in action soon as India will travel Australia for a full-fledged tour – comprising 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 4 Tests. Rahul will have additional responsibilities in the series as he has been picked as vice-captain of limited-overs team in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

