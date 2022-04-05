Kolkata Knight Riders face off against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 on Wednesday, April 5. The match would be played at the Wankhede Stadium and is set to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Kolkata Knight Riders started IPL 2022 on a high with a clinical victory over defending champions Chennai Super Kings. They fell to a close defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second game. But Shreyas Iyer's side bounced back in style with an impressive win over Punjab Kings in their previous game and thus, would be confident of their chances in the clash against Mumbai Indians. KKR vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 14

Rohit Sharma's side, who are the record champions, however, have had a tournament to forget so far. Two matches have yielded two defeats and the former champs are yet to register their first points this season. They started off with a defeat to Delhi Capitals and another loss followed in their previous fixture against Rajasthan Royals. Desperate to kick start their campaign in the right way, Mumbai Indians will aim to be at their very best against Shreyas Iyer's Knight Riders.

Ahead of this exciting IPL clash, we bring you the betting odds along with win predictions.

KKR vs MI Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Mumbai Indians are favourites to win this game. Bet365 have placed 1.80 odds in Mumbai's favour while the odds for Kolkata are 2.00.

Win Predictions:

KKR vs MI Win Probability (Source: Google)

According to Google predictions, Mumbai Indians have an edge over Kolkata Knight Riders. The odds are slightly in favour of Mumbai at 52% with KKR's odds being 48%.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

