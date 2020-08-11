The auspicious festival of Krishna Janmashtami 2020 is being celebrated on August 11 as temples are being decorated with fresh flowers and lights. On the occasion, Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh and many other members of the cricket fraternity also took to their social media pages and extended greetings to their fans. Usually, Janmashtami is celebrated with a lot of people gathering together and worshipping Lord Krishna. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, these cricket stars have advised their fans to keep safety in mind while enjoying the special day. Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes, Messages and Shri Krishna HD Images Flood Twitter.

Janmashtami is one of the most significant Hindu festivals which celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, who is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. To mark the occasion, people are gathering in large numbers to sing various devotion songs while praising Lord Krishna. However, the celebrations will certainly be restricted due to the global health scare. Meanwhile, let’s look at how cricket stars wished fans on Janmashtami. IPL 2020: Excited Fans React With Funny Memes After BCCI Receive Official Permission.

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes!!

Wishing you all a very happy & blessed Shri #KrishnaJanmashtami! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vZKdMb7mgK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 11, 2020

Virat Kohli Wishes Fans!!

Best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May you be blessed with peace, love, happiness and prosperity.🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 11, 2020

Suresh Raina's Message!!

Happy Janmashtami Everyone 🌸.. May Lord Krishna be with you & your family always! #JaiShriKrishna🙏 pic.twitter.com/JgLgY9C0ba — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 11, 2020

Yuvraj Singh Wishes For Happiness!!

Wishing you and your family a happy and blessed Janmashtami. May Lord Krishna bless everyone with happiness and laughter! #KrishnaJanmashtami pic.twitter.com/NbI6WB0an2 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 11, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan Advice People To be Safe!!

A #HappyJanmashtami to everyone out there today. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/hA0VwLTCdW — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 11, 2020

Coming to cricket action, fans are counting days as the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is set to go underway on September 19. The marquee tournament will also mark the return of many cricketers who weren’t able to take the field due to the global scare. However, the upcoming tournament will take place in the UAE due to the COVID-19 crisis in India. Hence, all the teams will tackle a different challenge in the upcoming season as the pitches in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai are known to be spin-friendly and the boundaries are also on the larger side.

