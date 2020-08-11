The auspicious festival of Janmashtami 2020 is here. Temples and shrines at homes are all decorated with fresh flowers, and light to celebrate Laddu Gopal’s birth anniversary. On the festival of Krishna Janmashtami, it is common to see people gathered at temples to worship the idols, participate and enact plays on the life of Shri Krishna. However, this year, because of the pandemic, the celebration of Janmashtami, also called Gokulashtami is limited, and people are significantly celebrating the day at their home. Netizens woke up to sharing Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020 wishes, messages and Shri Krishna HD images on Twitter and other social media platforms. They share adorable photos of Laddu Gopal and how they are celebrating Gokulashtami 2020 at home.

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, who is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The festival is celebrated at temples and homes through fasting, singing, decorating and bathing the idol of Lord Krishna. Devotees sing kirtan or songs of devotion and glorification, in a group, praising Krishna. But because Krishna Janmashtami 2020 is in the middle of a pandemic, gatherings are a big no-no, which is why most of the famous temples are organising online darshan of Lord Krishna for the devotees.

People have taken to Twitter to share Krishna Janmashtami 2020 wishes, messages and Gokulashtami images, celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, while following restrictions and limiting the festival celebration to their homes. In this article, we will check some of the Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020 wishes, and Laddu Gopal images that show how netizens across the nation are celebrating the day.

Check Tweets:

" a gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing return.... I am preying for you, and I know he is listing. "जय श्री कृष्ण" #श्री_कृष्ण_जन्माष्टमी#KrishnaJanmashtami2020 pic.twitter.com/IseFMSgJFk — Vikram 004 🌈 (@Vikram_004) August 11, 2020

Celebrating Krishna Janmashtami!

"I am The Father Of This Universe, The Mother, The Support and The Grandsire" (BG Chapter 9) Happy Birthday Lord Krishna#KrishnaJanmashtami2020 #Janmashtami pic.twitter.com/enIVqZTLwy — Kelvin Mandala Putra ⚪ (@KelvinMP_WWE) August 10, 2020

Netizens Share Images of Lord Krishna

Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes

More Tweets Celebrating Gokulashtami

May Lord Krishna fill your home with lots of happiness. Happy Janmashtami!❤️#KrishnaJanmashtami2020 #krishnajanmashtami pic.twitter.com/FxYHVYkyMX — Aadika Phanendhar Reddy (@Itsmereddy_) August 11, 2020

Beautiful Sketch

🌷 Celebrating Lord KRISHNA'S birthday, 🌱 Helps n Awakening our spirit and reminds us..... 🌻" OH HIS PRESENCE ALWAYS ! "🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻#HappyJanmashtami 🙏🏻🚩🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/UkvPgjcMKj — ʝαиyα🔥 (@lovekrishna2619) August 11, 2020

Happy Krishna Janmashtami

#HappyJanmashtami 🙏 💐 💐 Wherever I am But I can't forget Mathura n my Mother The Plants n the River The Cows n the Curds Flute and my Friends Bro Baldau n Sudama And My love... Radha So I will come to meet them all !! pic.twitter.com/BME6I1fTXO — Madhulika 💮 ମୁଁ ସେଇ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଝିଅ 💮 (@Madhulika_21) August 11, 2020

This is How People Celebrate Laddu Gopal Ji's Birthday at Home

Happy Birthday laddu gopal ji 🙏 Radhe Radhe 🙏 #HappyJanmashtami pic.twitter.com/GAZ0d4aU2b — amit Kurmi (@AmitKur12388862) August 11, 2020

Happy Gokulashtami

Govind bolo hari Gopal bolo. Radha raman hari, Gopal bolo. #HappyJanmashtami to every one. Let kanha brings love and peace to this world and take away all pain. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ztIcOIjEIn — Prashant Mathur (@rajasthanleo) August 11, 2020

Pictures of Shri Krishna

#HappyJanmashtami may Lord Krishna always shower his blessings on you . 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Cptt9YuSdg — @_archana_95 (@archana952) August 11, 2020

Watch Video: Krishna Janmashtami 2020 Greetings

Janmashtami is one of the most important festivals in Hinduism. Lord Krishna was born to Devaki and Vasudeva and killed the evil king of Mathura, Kansa. He also played a significant role in the Hindu epic, Mahabharata and guided Arjun throughout his journey. Devotees worship Lord Krishna on this day to honour his birth anniversary and celebrate Gokulashtami.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2020 07:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).