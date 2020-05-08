Kuldeep Yadav Spills Beans on Teammates Playing PUBG, Reveals Indian Cricketer Who Stays Glued to the Game

Kuldeep Yadav (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

As we all know that the members of the Indian cricket team are glued to the famous game PUBG. Very often do we see the members of the Indian cricket team playing on their mobiles in a group while waiting at the airport lounges and the pictures have even gone viral on social media. Now, in a conversation with a famous website Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has named the cricketer who could possibly be the biggest fan of the game. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and many others are seen playing PUGB on their mobiles. Indian Cricket Team Playing PUBG; Twitter Reminds Them It Is Cricket, Not PUBG World Cup.

“Mahi bhai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant and me, we all play PUBG Mobile. It is a good time to pass to play for a while. Chahal plays PUBG Mobile a lot and he might be the biggest fan of the game,” Kuldeep said during the live Instagram chat. During the live chat Yadav further said that Kardar Jadhav takes the game very seriously and is the IGL i.e. In Gang leader who issues calls to his teammates. Whereas on the other hand, MS Dhoni is quite aggressive and goes all out just like his batting.

According to Kuldeep Yadav, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami plays PUBG on his tab and often likes killing the enemy from a long-range shot. Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Ayesha are also seen playing PUBG as a source of entertainment.