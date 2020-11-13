In the second match of the Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) playoffs Lahore Qalandars take on Peshwar Zalmi in the Eliminator 1. The winner of this contest will move a step closer to the finals and play Eliminator 2. Meanwhile, if you are looking for best picks and team selection tips for LAH vs PES Dream11 then continue reading. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your Dream11 team for LAH vs PES PSL 2020 Eliminator. Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020 Eliminator 1: Tips to Pick Best Team for LAH vs PES Clash in PSL Season 5.

PSL 2020 LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Tamim Iqbal

The Bangladesh opening batsman has joined Lahore Qalandars, who made it to the playoffs for the time in the league’s history. Tamim has emerged as a complete batsman of late and with his experience he will be looking to take Qalandars to a step closer to the summit clash. Tamim can score heavily at the top and thus becomes a best pick for your Dream11 fantasy team selection.

PSL 2020 LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Shoaib Malik

The experienced all-rounder is one of the best picks for your LAH vs PESH Dream11 team. Malik can guarantee you points not just with the bat but with ball as well.

PSL 2020 LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Kamran Akmal

The Wicket-keeper batsman is regarded as one of the aggressive batter in the PSL. His past performances have been impressive and he has single-handedly demolished the opponents with his bat.

PSL 2020 LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Shaheen Shah Afridi

The young pacer is in hot form and expect him to pick early wickets against Lahore Qalandars. Make sure young Afridi is part of your Dream11 LAH vs PES team.

PSL 2020 LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Faf Du Plessis

The experienced South African batsman is likely to play in the middle-order for Peshwar Zalmi. So, expect him to score quick run in the death overs. Plessis is one of the best picks you should have in your Dream11 team. Faf Du Plessis Replaces Kieron Pollard in Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 2020 Playoffs.

In last five meetings between the two teams, Peshawar Zalmi have defeated Lahore Qalandars four times. However, in the last meeting earlier this year, Qalandars beat Zalmi.

