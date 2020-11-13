Lahore Qalandars are meeting Peshawar Zalmi in the Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the National Stadium in Karachi on November 14. It will indeed be a great challenge for both teams as the tournament is resuming after a long coronavirus-induced halt and coming together as a unit in a knock-out game will take some beating. Nevertheless, majority of players in both teams have been playing cricket. Hence, rustiness shouldn’t be an issue. Meanwhile, fans looking for the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for LAH vs PES clash. Faf du Plessis Replaces Kieron Pollard in Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 2020 Playoffs.

Some changes have been made in both sides which might affect the combination. Tamim Iqbal, Abid Ali and Agha Salman have been inducted in the Qalandars side with Chris Lynn, Salman Butt and Seekkuge Prasanna making way for them. For Zalmi, big names like Faf du Plessis, Hardus Viljoen, Yasir Shah and Khurram Manzoor come in for Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory and Amir Khan. Predicting favourites isn’t easy as both teams won one-one encounter in their group-stage meetings. As the encounter takes a countdown, let’s look at the perfect Dream11 team. Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Qualifier, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Eliminator 1, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Kamran Akmal (PES) and Ben Dunk (LAH) should be picked as the wicket-keepers for this fantasy team.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Eliminator 1, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Lahore Qalandars opener Fakhar Zaman (LAH) is a must pick for the specialist batsmen’s role. Haider Ali (PES) and Faf du Plessis (PES) would be the other two batsmen.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Eliminator 1, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Samit Patel (LAH) has been the best all-rounder in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and should be the first pick for the all-rounder’s role. Mohammad Hafeez (LAH) has also been in fine form for the Peshawar Zalmi while Carlos Brathwaite (PES) can be another fine addition.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Eliminator 1, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Young sensation Shaheen Afridi (LAH) should be the first pick for the bowler’s role. Haris Rauf (LAH) should also be inducted in your fantasy team. At the same time, Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz (PES) and Hasan Ali (PES) would be the other two quicks in this team.

Laho Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Eliminator 1, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Kamran Akmal (PES), Ben Dunk (LAH), Fakhar Zaman (LAH), Samit Patel (LAH), Mohammad Hafeez (LAH), Carlos Brathwaite (PES), Shaheen Afridi (LAH), Haris Rauf (LAH), Wahab Riaz (PES), Hasan Ali (PES).

Faf du Plessis (PES) should be picked as the captain of your fantasy team while Shaheen Afridi (LAH) can be chosen as vice-captain.

