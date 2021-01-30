Virat Kohli retained his position as the highest-placed Indian while Cheteshwar Pujara climbed one position to sixth in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsman released on Saturday. Apart from Kohli and Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane is the third Indian batsman in the top 10 ICC Test batting rankings. The top five positions in the batting rankings remained the same with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson leading the batting charts followed by Australian duo Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne completing the top three. Virat Kohli Gifts Autographed Jersey to David Warner’s Daughter Indi, Australian Batsman Thanks Indian Cricket Team Captain For Kind Gesture (See Pic).

Kohli remained at fourth 57 ratings points behind Williamson, who climbed to the top of the batting charts after a double century against Pakistan. Smith and Labuschagne retained their second and third place with 891 and 878 ratings respectively while Kohli is on fourth with 862 ratings. IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Rory Burns Hit Training Ground as Others in England Squad Clear Second COVID-19 Test.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who led his side to victory in the first Test against South Africa, dropped down to seventh after disappointing with the bat with Pujara taking the sixth position behind Joe Root (823). Take a look at the ICC Test batting rankings.

Latest ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen

Significant changes in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings for batting 🏏 Full list: https://t.co/gDnVaiQl0W pic.twitter.com/PPRDZKvuMp — ICC (@ICC) January 30, 2021

Rahane remained on eighth with 748 ratings. New Zealand’s Henry Nicholls (747) and Ben Stokes (744) complete the top 10 of the batting ratings. Among the other Indian batsmen, Rishabh Pant remained 13th while Rohit Sharma shares the 18th place with Sri Lankan Dimuth Karunaratne.

Among the bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah retained their eighth and ninth positions while Ravindra Jadeja also kept his second place in the all-rounders' rankings. Ashwin is ranked sixth among the all-rounders which is led by West Indies Test captain Jason Holder.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2021 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).