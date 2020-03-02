Live Cricket Streaming of Australia Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match on Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of AUS W vs NZ W on TV and Online

New Zealand Women Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Australia and New Zealand will lock horns in the virtual quarter-finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. The match will be played on March 2 (Monday) at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. The winner of the forthcoming clash will advance to the semi-finals of the tournament while the other will be knocked out. Both the teams have won two out of the three games they have played and must leave no stones unturned to clinch the high-voltage encounter. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of AUS W vs NZ W match, you can scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Points Table.

The participation of Ellyse Perry is in doubt and it could well make a huge difference. The star Aussie all-rounder injured her hip in the last game and could well get ruled out from the important game. Nevertheless, Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney have been in good form and are expected to do well. For New Zealand, veterans like Suzie Bates and skipper Sophie Devine have played some crucial knocks and will be critical to their side's performance in the upcoming encounter.

Australia W vs New Zealand W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 18 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

Australia W vs New Zealand W match in Group A will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on March 2, 2020 (Monday). The match is scheduled to start at 09:30 am (IST) and 03:00 pm local time.

Australia W vs New Zealand W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 18 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2020 and will be showcasing all 48 matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 channels to catch the live action of Australia Women’s vs New Zealand Women’s

Australia W vs New Zealand W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 18 Free Live Streaming Online

Hotstar, the official streaming partner of Star India, will provide viewers with the live streaming option to catch ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2020. Fans can catch the live action AUS W vs NZ W match on the app as well as the website of Hotstar.

In the past two years, New Zealand haven't defeated Australia in any format and the fact could certainly horrify them. Moreover, Meg Lanning and Co will also have the support of the home crowd in match. So, these facts make Australia the favourites to win the encounter. However, momentum changes quite quickly in this format of the game and the Kiwis should certainly fancy their chances of clinching the clash.