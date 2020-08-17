Cricket fans must brace themselves as the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is set to get underway on August 18 with a match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors. The eighth season of CPL carries even higher significance as it will mark the return of many prominent stars after the COVID-19 break. Notably, CPL 2020 is the first major T20 league to take place after the coronavirus-induced halt and all the teams must leave no stones in entertaining the fans with great action. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast and other details of CPL 2020. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Full Time Table of CPL 8 Fixtures With Match Timings in IST, Teams and Venue Details.

A total of 33 matches will take place in the tournament which includes two semi-finals and a final clash. The final match will be played on September 10. Just like the previous seven seasons of the tournament, six teams will be taking part in CPL 2020. They are Barbados Tridents, Jamaica Tallawahs, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Zouks, Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors. Players of these sides must be raring to get back in action. However, they will not receive the crowd support as the marquee tournament will be played behind closed doors due to the global health scare. Also, the tournament will take place in only two stadiums: Brian Lara Cricket Academy (Trinidad & Tobago) and Queen's Park Oval (Port of Spain). As CPL 2020 takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details of the tournament. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

CPL 2020 Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

As mentioned earlier, Caribbean Premier League will get underway on August 18 and will end on September 10. 33 matches will take place in the tournament, including two semi-finals and a final clash. In the league stage of the tournament, two matches will be played per day. As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the first match will be played at 3:00 pm while the second game will commence at 10:00 pm.

CPL 2020 Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Star Sports Network will broadcast the live streaming of the eighth season of the Caribbean Premier League in India. The live telecast of CPL 2020 will be available across several Star Sports channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD. In England, the matches will be televised on Sky Sports while fans in Australia can switch to Fox Sports to catch the live action of CPL 2020.

CPL 2020 Live Streaming Online

As Star Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India, the tournament will be live-streamed on its OTT platform- Disney+Hotstar. In order to catch the live action online, fans can access Disney+Hotstar mobile app or log on to its website. Fans can also install the FanCode app to catch the live-action.

Speaking of the previous seven editions of the tournament, Barbados Tridents, Jamaica Tallawahs have won the tournament twice while Trinbago Knight Riders have won the gala tournament three times. Also, Jason Holder-led Barbados Tridents won the previous edition of the tournament and it will be interesting to see if they’ll defend their title or CPL will get a new champion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).