India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for IND vs NZ 4th T20I Match 2020

New Zealand vs India (Photo Credits: IANS)

India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns in the fourth T20I game of the five-match series. The match will be played at the Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand on January 31, 2020 (Friday). Rohit Sharma’s heroics in the super over of the third Twenty-20 clash helped the Men in Blue clinch the series 3-0 which was also their first series win in New Zealand. Meanwhile, Fans searching for tips to select Dream11 Fantasy Team for India vs New Zealand 4th T20I can scroll down below for more details. New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Match.

After sealing the series, India are expected to give a start to some fringe players such as Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar while Sanju Samson could also get a run-out in the team. Whether Virat Kohli selects Rishabh Pant of continues with KL Rahul as a wicketkeeper will be the big question. Black Caps, on the other hand, haven’t got their combination right in this series and have lost the games by finest of margins. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor have impressed in the series so it’s time for the other players to step up and show their mettle. India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record.

India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – KL Rahul (IND) has been in terrific form and should be kept as your captain for this match. The other keeper in your team should be Tim Seifert (NZ).

India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Kane Williamson (NZ) has been the best batsmen for the hosts and should be your vice-captain. The remaining batsmen in your team should be Martin Guptil (NZ), Rohit Sharma (IND) and Shreyas Iyer (IND).

India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – You should ideally go for two all-rounders and they should be Scott Kuggeleijn (NZ) and Ravindra Jadeja (IND).

India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining slots in your tem should be filled by Tim Southee (NZ), Jasprit Bumrah (IND) and Navdeep Saini (IND).

India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: KL Rahul (IND), Tim Seifert (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ), Martin Guptil (NZ), Rohit Sharma (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Scott Kuggeleijn (NZ), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Tim Southee (NZ), Jasprit Bumrah (IND) and Navdeep Saini (IND).

India have sealed the series with a dramatic win in the third T20I so Kane Williamson and his men will be looking to salvage some pride in this dead-rubber clash. The Kiwis have been underwhelming in this series but need to step up their game if they want to avoid an embarrassing loss at home.