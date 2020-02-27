Live Cricket Streaming of India Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match on Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of IND W vs NZ W on TV and Online

Smriti Mandhana (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

India Women cricket team will square off against New Zealand Women cricket team in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 match no 9. The game will be held on February 27, 2020, at Junction Oval Ground in Melbourne. Both teams will enter this match after emerging victorious in their previous game. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform if you are looking for free live cricket streaming of IND W vs NZ W T20I match of Women's T20 World Cup 2020. We will also help you with live telecast details on Hotstar, Star Sports and various other platforms along with match timings. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Time Table & Schedule in IST for Free PDF Download Online: Check Fixture Dates, Match Timings, Venue Details of Twenty20 CWC in Australia.

India Women defeated Bangladesh Women team by 18 runs in their previous game, while New Zealand Women won against Sri Lanka Women by seven wickets in their last match. India Women team defended 143 runs against Bangladesh Women team, as BAN W managed to score only 124/8 in their chase. Speaking about New Zealand Women team they chased down the target of 128 runs posted by Sri Lanka Women team. Kiwis reached the target in just 17.4 overs with seven wickets in hand.

India W vs New Zealand W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 9 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India Women’s vs New Zealand Women’s match in Group A will start at 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and 03:00 PM local time. The match will be played on February 27, 2020 (Wednesday) at the Junction Oval Ground in Melbourne. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Points Table Updated.

India W vs New Zealand W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 9 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2020 and will be showcasing all 48 matches. So, fans can watch the free live telecast of India Women’s vs New Zealand Women’s match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 channels.

India W vs New Zealand W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 9 Free Live Streaming Online

Hotstar, the official streaming partner of Star India, will provide viewers with the live streaming option to catch ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2020. Fans can catch the live action of India Women’s vs New Zealand Women’s match on the app as well as the website of Hotstar.

India Women side will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, while New Zealand Women team will play under the captaincy of Sophie Devine. India W team will look forward to continuing their winning streak in the on-going T20 World Cup tournament. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020.