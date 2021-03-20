Following the conclusion of the One Day International series, India Women and South Africa Women will face each other in three-game Twenty-20 International. The 1st T20 clash will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 20, 2021 (Saturday). Meanwhile, fas searching for IND W vs SA W 1st T20I live streaming can scroll down below. Mithali Raj Sets Record As Cricketer With Longest ODI Career, Second Only To Sachin Tendulkar.

South Africa Women were the better team in the ODIs, winning the five-match series 4-1 and will be hoping to replicate that performance in the shorter format as well. However, Team India will be hoping for a response in the first T20I clash and lay down an early marker for the remainder of the series.

India Women vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I 2021 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India Women vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I 2021 match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 20, 2021 (Saturday). The clash has a start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

India Women vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I 2021 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India Women vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I 2021 on Star Sports. As Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the South Africa Women’s tour of India 2021, fans can tune into the Star Sports 2/HD and Star Sports 3 channels to watch the live-action of the game.

India Women vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India Women vs South Africa Women T20I series. So Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the 1st T20I online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

