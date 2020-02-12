Live Cricket Streaming of Nepal vs USA 6th ODI 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Series Match

Nepal National Cricket Team (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Nepal and USA will take on each other in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match and the game will be hosted at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. This will be the sixth match of the tournament. In this article, we bring you the live streaming and live telecast details, but before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. So USA has been in a lurch with three consecutive defeats. All thanks to the batsmen of the side who have not lived up to the expectations. But if their batsmen managed to get back in form, they can surely be a good unit. Nepal Vs USA, Cricket Score 6th ODI Match.

The hosts too have lost a couple of games as their batsmen have failed to click as a unit, but their spinners have done quite well in the tournament. They have managed to restrict the opponents before they make a big total on the board. Karan KC has grabbed a couple of four-wicket hauls and impressed the fans. Thus a lot will once again depend on the bowlers. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When to Watch NEP vs USA 6th ODI Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Nepal vs United States match in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur in Nepal. This will the third game in round 2 of CWC League 2 tournament. NEP vs USA ODI match will be played on February 12, 2019 (Wednesday) and is scheduled to start at 09:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of NEP vs USA ODI Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there will no live telecast available for NEP vs USA ODI match in ICC CWC League 2 as there are no official broadcasters available for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament in India. Fans in USA can catch up with the live-action on Willow TV.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of NEP vs USA ODI Match? Also, Get Free Live Cricket Score Updates

There will also be no live streaming available for Nepal vs United States ODI match. If in case the fans cannot tune in to their TV sets, they can watch the match on Willow.TV. Fans can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary of NEP vs USA match in ICC CWC League 2.