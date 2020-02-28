Live Cricket Streaming of Pakistan Women vs England Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match on Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of PAK W vs ENG W on TV and Online

Pakistan and England (Photo Credits: Twitter/@T20WorldCup)

Pakistan and England women’s take on each other in the match 12 of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. Both the teams will be looking for a win to inch closer to semi-final qualifications. This is going to be a Group B clash. Apart from Pakistan and England, West Indies, Pakistan and England are in Group B. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and score details for the PAK vs ENG Women’s T20 match, should scroll down for all information. Sachin Tendulkar Hails Indian Team's Performance Against New Zealand in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020.

England are placed on top of the Group B points table and have thus far won one out of two matches. England lost to South Africa by six wickets in their first match and then bounced back to register a 98-run victory against Thailand in their second match. England will be looking to stay in contention for a semis spot as they face Pakistan. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Alyssa Healy Happy to See Australia Batters Execute Skills.

Pakistan W vs England W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 12 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

Pakistan Women vs England Women match 12 of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 28, 2020 (Friday).

Pakistan W vs England W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 12 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Pakistan vs England encounter in Women’s T20I World Cup will be live telecast on Star Sports, which is the official broadcaster for 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in India. Fans can catch the live action of PAK W vs ENG W match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 channels.

Pakistan W vs England W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 12 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans of both teams can also watch the Pakistan Women vs England Women match live on online platforms. Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the game for online fans in India. They can also visit the hotstar.com page and live stream the PAK W vs ENG W match and all other matches from 2020 T20I World Cup.

Pakistan, on the other hand, began their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 with a win over West Indies. Pakistan chased 125 with eight wickets in hand to open their account on the points table.