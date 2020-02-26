Live Cricket Streaming of Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match on Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of PAK W vs WI W on TV and Online

West Indies Women Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

In the eighth match of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, Pakistan and West Indies women's teams face-off against each other. This is the Group B clash and South Africa, England and Thailand are the other teams part of the pool. Interestingly, Pakistan is the only team yet to play a match in the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 and this will be their first game of the tournament. Meanwhile, for PAK vs WI women's cricket match live streaming online, you can check below. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Time Table & Schedule in IST for Free PDF Download Online: Check Fixture Dates, Match Timings, Venue Details of Twenty20 CWC in Australia.

Pakistan will be looking to open their campaign with a victory as they face table-toppers West Indies. Windies won their opening match against Thailand convincingly by seven wickets. Set a paltry target of 80 runs, Windies women achieved it in 16.4 overs.

Pakistan W vs West Indies W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Match 6 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

Pakistan Women's vs West Indies Women's match in Group B will start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 04:00 GMT. The match will be played on February 26, 2020 (Wednesday) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Points Table Updated.

Pakistan W vs West Indies W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Match 5 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in Pakistan)

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2020 and will bring the live coverage of all 48 matches. So, fans can watch the free live telecast of Pakistan Women's vs West Indies Women's match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 channels.

Pakistan W vs West Indies W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Match 5 Free Live Streaming Online

Hotstar, the official streaming partner of Star Pakistan, will provide viewers with the live streaming option to catch ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2020. Fans can follow the live action of Pakistan Women's vs West Indies Women's match on the app as well as the website of Hotstar.

Though West Indies start as favourites to win this match, but Pakistan will be keen to put up a winning show. As top two teams from the group qualify for semi-finals, both teams will be hoping to move a step closer towards the semis spot.