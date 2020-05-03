Live Cricket Streaming of Taipei T10 League 2020, PCCT United vs Chiayi Swingers: Get Free Telecast Details of PCU vs CHI With Match Time in India

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

PCCT United will face Chiayi Swingers in match 12 of the 2020 Taipei T10 League. The PCCT United vs Chiayi Swingers Group B clash will be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District on May 03, 2020. PCCT United lost to FCC Formosans by seven wickets in their previous match and will be rearing to get back to winning ways. Chiayi Swingers, on the other, have played one game so far in the tournament and lost it. Meanwhile, fans searching for the online live streaming, live telecast and other details for the PCU vs CHI match, should scroll down for all details. Taipei T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of Cricket League From Taiwan.

Both Chiayi Swingers and PCCT United lost their matches to FCC Formosans, who currently lead Group B with three out of three wins and is four points clear of the second-placed PCCT United albeit playing a game more. PCCT United won their first match against ICCT Smashers by five wickets to Formosans while Chiayi Swingers lost their only match by six wickets against the Formosans.

When to Watch PCCT United vs Chiayi Swingers, Taipei T10 League 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

PCCT United vs Chiyai Swingers match in Taipei T10 League will be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. The match will take place on May 03, 2020 (Sunday) and is scheduled to begin at 01:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 07:30 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of PCCT United vs Chiayi Swingers, Taipei T10 League 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Since there are no broadcasters available for the Taipei T10 League 2020 in India, the PCCT United vs Chiayi Swingers match will not live telecast for fans in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of PCCT United vs Chiayi Swingers, Taipei T10 League 2020?

Fans can, however, follow the live-action of PCCT United vs Chiayi Swingers clash of Taipei T10 League 2020 on online platforms. To catch the live streaming for PCU vs CHI game, fans can log into sportstiger.com or download the SportsTiger mobile app.

PCCT United: Amin Uddin, Ansar Ali, Asif Tanoli, Danish Mehmood, Joseph Praveen, Khalid Siddiqui, Khurame, Meer Shuib Farooque, Mohsin Khan, Mr Hatmi, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mujahid (C), Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Prakash Malliah, Qazi Mazhar-ul-Haq, Raja Akhtar, Saif Sindhu, Shaban Mujahid, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Shiv Rawat, Usman Javed.

Chiayi Swingers: Abhijeet Utekar, Deepak Mishra, Devesh Barshilia, Jeevan Galdar, Manoj Thorat, Nitish Nair, Prashant Lokhande, Pruthvi More, Rajsingh Chandan, Saurabh Hajari (C), Shriyansh Shankar, Shubham Pawar, Sidhesh Pilankar, Sourabh Patil, Swaraj Shevagan, Vishwajit Tawar, Yogesh Rajput.