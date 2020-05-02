Live Cricket Streaming of Taipei T10 League 2020, Taiwan Daredevils vs Taiwan Dragons: Get Free Telecast Details of TDR vs TDG With Match Time in India

Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Taiwan Daredevils will take on Taiwan Dragons in 8th match of the Taipei T10 League 2020. The encounter will be played on Saturday (May 2, 2020) at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. With all the matches in the tournament being only played in the weekends, players of both the sides must have got ample rest and hence, they must leave no stones unturned to clinch the forthcoming game. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of TDR vs TDG match, can scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. Taipei T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of Cricket League From Taiwan.

Talking about the journey of both the sides in the tournament so far, George Klopper-led Taiwan Daredevils faced a six-wicket defeat in the inaugural match of the tournament. However, they bounced back brilliantly in their next game and thrashed TCA Indians by seven wickets. On the other hand, Marlan Samarasinghe and Co have played only one game in the tournament so far in which they faced a 14-run defeat by TCA Indians. So, the Daredevils will aim to extend their winning run while the Dragons will look for a change of fortunes. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming of the game.

When to Watch Taiwan Daredevils vs Taiwan Dragons, Taipei T10 League 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

The clash between Taiwan Daredevils and Taiwan Dragons will be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. TDR vs TDG match will be played on May 02, 2020 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am (IST) and 01:30 pm (local time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Taiwan Daredevils vs Taiwan Dragons, Taipei T10 League 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of Taipei T10 League 2020 in India. Hence, fans will not be able to watch the Taiwan Daredevils vs Taiwan Dragons match live on television.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Taiwan Daredevils vs Taiwan Dragons, Taipei T10 League 2020?

Cricket fanatics might not be able to enjoy any matches of the tournament on their TV sets. However, they can switch to online streaming to catch the live-action of the game. To view the live streaming online of Taiwan Daredevils and Taiwan Dragons, one can log in to sportstiger.com or download the SportsTiger mobile app.

Squads:

Taiwan Daredevils: Alan Slade, Ben Hall, Charl Toua, Charles Hayward, Christiaan du Toit, Duane Christie, George Klopper (C), Hein Nothnagel, Herman Snyman, Hugh Schalkwyk, Jeff Black, Johan Koekemoer, Louis van Niekirk, Rob Schulenburg, Tertius de Jager, Thomas Nel.

Taiwan Dragons: Adam Hopkins, Arul Arjun, Ashutosh Tiwari, Asif Hameed, Athula Senadeera, Atif Khan, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Jack Snart, Josula Rishi, Marlan Samarasinghe (C), Mohammad Rajiuddin, Rahul Nautiyal, Rajat Kumar Singh, Romil Kothari, Sachin Padghan, Santosh Yadav, Trideep Kumar.