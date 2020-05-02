Live Cricket Streaming of Taipei T10 League 2020, PCCT United vs FCC Formosans: Get Free Telecast Details of PCU vs FCF With Match Time in India

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Pakistan Cricket Club Taiwan (PCCT) will face Formosa Cricket Club in match number 9 of the Taipei T10 League 2020. The PCCT United vs FCC Formosans Match will be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District on May 02, 2020 (Saturday). The tournament, which started on the final week of April garnered enough interests from the fans from across the world and will be on round two this week. Both teams have one game each and won them. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live streaming, live telecast and all other broadcast details for the PCU vs FCF match can scroll down for all relevant information. Taipei T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of Cricket League From Taiwan.

FCC Formosans beat Chiyai Swingers by six wickets in their opening game after chasing down a 67-run target with six deliveries and six wickets in hand. They will be confident heading into their next fixture. Similarly, PPCT United defeated ICCT Smashers by five wickets in their first match after chasing down 71 runs with two deliveries remaining. Shahzad Khan Muhammad was the top scorer for the PCCT United with a fine 21 runs from 19 deliveries to steer his side home.

When to Watch PCCT United vs FCC Formosans, Taipei T10 League 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

PCCT United vs FCC Formosans will be a Group B encounter. The match in Taipei T20 League will be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. It is set to start at 01:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 07:30 pm local time and will take place on May 02, 2020 (Saturday).

How to Watch Live Telecast of PCCT United vs FCC Formosans, Taipei T10 League 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there are no broadcasters available for the Taipei T10 League in India. Hence fans in India will not be able to live telecast the PCCT United vs FCC Formosans clash on their television channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of PCCT United vs FCC Formosans, Taipei T10 League 2020?

Fans can, however, enjoy live action of the PCCT United vs FCC Formosans encounter in Taipei T10 League on online platforms. To watch live streaming of the match, fans can log into sportstiger.com or download the SportsTiger mobile app.

PCCT United: Amin Uddin, Ansar Ali, Asif Tanoli, Danish Mehmood, Joseph Praveen, Khalid Siddiqui, Khurame, Meer Shuib Farooque, Mohsin Khan, Mr Hatmi, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mujahid (C), Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Prakash Malliah, Qazi Mazhar-ul-Haq, Raja Akhtar, Saif Sindhu, Shaban Mujahid, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Shiv Rawat, Usman Javed.

FCC Formosans: Ajinkya Sharma, Amirullah Mansoori, Ankit Kumar, Anthony Liu, Arun Parappagoudar (C), Aryadeep Mrinal, Ashishkumar Singh, Craig Mitchell, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Nitish Gupta, Omesh Bhat, Pintu Kumar, Pranay Dheer Rachakatla, Rahul Aditya, Raj Naik, Ram Shivajirao Bankar, Tom Ashton.