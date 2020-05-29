Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers: Get Free Telecast Details of SPB vs DVE With Match Time in India

Cricket (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Salt Pond Breakers will face Dark View Explorers in match 24 of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. The Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent. This will be a top vs bottom clash with the Salt Pond Breakers placed on top of the points table while the Dark View Explorers placed second last in the points table with only four points from seven matches. The Breakers have 12 from the same number of games as their opponents. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online streaming and other match details for SPB vs DVE in 2020 Vincy Premier T10 League, should scroll down for all information. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of VPL 2020.

Dark View Explorers have already been knocked out of the competition while Salt Pond Breakers have already progressed to the next stage of the tournament. Salt Pond Breakers beat Dark View Explorers by eight wickets when both these teams met earlier in the tournament. The Breakers’ only defeat in this tournament have come against La Soufriere Hikers, who beat them by eight wickets. The Explorers, on the other, have won only twice with their wins coming against Fort Charlotte Strikers and Grenadine Divers.

When to Watch for Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

Match 24 of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be played between Salt Pond Breakers and Dark View Explorers, The match will take place on May 29, 2020 (Friday) and will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent. The game is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 12:30 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Sadly, there will be no live telecast for the Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers as there are no broadcasters available for the Vincy Premier T10 League in India. Fans, however, need not worry as they can still catch the live action on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

Fans can watch the live streaming of Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers match in Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 on FanCode. Viewers can either download the FanCode app or watch the tournament live on FanCode website. Meanwhile, fans in the Caribbean Island can also catch the game live on SportsMax.

Squads

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (Marquee), Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas.

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.