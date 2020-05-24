Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers: Get Free Telecast Details of SPB vs LSH With Match Time in India

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Salt Pond Breakers will take on the La Soufriere Hikers in the 9th match of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. The encounter will be played on Sunday (May 24) at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent. Both the sides have got off to a great start in the tournament and both the sides won their first two games. However, winning streak of one team will surely be ended after this encounter. Hence, both the sides must leave no stones unturned to come on top. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of SPB vs LSH match. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of VPL 2020.

The Breakers have the services of Sunil Ambris who is one of the three marquee players in the tournament and his experience in international must prove to be beneficial to his side. On the other hand, the Hikers will depend upon Desron Maloney who is the veteran cricketer in Caribbean domestic cricket. Also, VPL 2020 is one of those cricket tournaments which has been started after the break of COVID-19 pandemic. So, many cricket fans from all around the world will have an eye on the tournament. Now, let’s look at the live streaming details of the upcoming encounter. Download Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

When to Watch for Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

Salt Pond Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers will lock horns in the ninth match of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. The encounter will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent on May 23, 2020 (Saturday). The clash is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 12:30 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, fans will not be able to live telecast the Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers match on their television sets as there are no official broadcasters for the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 in India. Nevertheless, they can always catch the live-action of the encounter on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

FanCode will be live streaming the Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers match for fans in India. Viewers can either download the FanCode app or watch live action on the FanCode website. Fans in the Caribbean can enjoy the live action of 2020 Vincy Premier T10 League on SportsMax.

Squads:

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney (Marquee), Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Browne, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (Marquee), Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas.