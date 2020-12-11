Dambulla Viiking (DV) will lock horns with Colombo Kings (CK) in Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 on December 11, 2020 at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota. The match will begin at 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). DV is at the top of the point table with 11 points, while CK is at the 2nd position with 10 points. Colombo Kings is led by Angelo Mathews while Dambulla Viiking will play under the captaincy of Dasun Shanaka. CK defeated Jaffna Stallions in their previous game by six runs, while DV won against Galle Gladiators by 4 wickets. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings LPL 2020 live streaming online details in India along with match telecast details on TV.

The upcoming game between Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings is the last game of the league. Jaffna Stallions and Galle Gladiators have already made it to the final. CK defended the target of 174 runs against Stallions in their last game where Colombo batsman Laurie Evans scored 108 runs from 65 balls. On the DV in their last match chased down the total of 169 runs against Galle Gladiators where Viiking batsman Samiullah Shinwari was awarded Man of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 46 runs from 20 balls.

Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings, LPL 2020 Free Live Telecast in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings match in LPL 2020 on Sony sports channels. Sony Network is the official broadcaster for Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 in India. So fans can follow the live action on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels on their television sets.

Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings, LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming in India

Fans can also follow the Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings match live online. SonyLiv, the OTT platform on Sony Network, will be live streaming the LPL 2020 match online for fans in India. JIO subscribers can also catch the live action on JIO TV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2020 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).